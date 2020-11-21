Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.40.

NYSE FVRR opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $193.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fiverr International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Fiverr International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

