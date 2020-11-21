Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.09. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 178.19%.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 42,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $107,771.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,405.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 224,630 shares of company stock worth $542,056. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.