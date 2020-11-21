Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHTX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

FHTX stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

In related news, insider Carl Decicco acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

