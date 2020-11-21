Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $46,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,672,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $84.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

