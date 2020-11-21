Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) Shares Up 12.8%

Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU)’s share price shot up 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.49. 625,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 121,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIIIU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter worth $1,827,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter worth $2,088,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter worth $4,920,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter worth $5,237,000.

Forum Merger III Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FIIIU)

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

