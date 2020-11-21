Francis Lo Sells 2,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Francis Lo sold 25,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $1,320,000.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $46.40 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

