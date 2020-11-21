Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.