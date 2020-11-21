Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%.

FREQ has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.86 million and a PE ratio of -20.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $95,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,878.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

