Futu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,793 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 1,694 call options.

Shares of FUTU opened at $48.55 on Friday. Futu has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($2.39).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

