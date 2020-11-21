FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Azul S.A. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azul in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.99) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.14). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Azul’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Azul stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 482,864 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 735,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 55,905 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Azul by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 146,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

