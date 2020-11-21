FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Points International Ltd. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Points International in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Points International stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $143.25 million, a PE ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 1.59. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Points International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Points International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

