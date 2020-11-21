FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of PRQR opened at $4.20 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $210.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 782.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.