FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of RNGR opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operate through the following segments: High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment provides service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

