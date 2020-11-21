FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By G.Research

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.93. G.Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

NYSE:ECL opened at $210.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.32. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

