FY2020 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.49.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

