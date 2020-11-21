FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aggreko Plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aggreko in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday. Investec downgraded Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

