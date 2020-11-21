FY2020 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Increased by Analyst

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.99). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE RCUS opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.