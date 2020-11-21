FY2020 EPS Estimates for Axcella Health Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.85). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.81.

Axcella Health stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Axcella Health by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

