FY2020 EPS Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Raised by Analyst

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Black Knight in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.