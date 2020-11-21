FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cormark set a C$8.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.71.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -13.24. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.81.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

