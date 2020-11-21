FY2020 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Decreased by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 211.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 25.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 398,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 81,436 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

