FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.11.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$70.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.29.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

