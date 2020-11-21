FY2020 EPS Estimates for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NCS Multistage in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.50% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.