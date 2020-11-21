FY2020 EPS Estimates for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orbital Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). B. Riley also issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

OEG opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $876,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

