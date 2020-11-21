FY2020 EPS Estimates for Soligenix, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Soligenix in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60).

Get Soligenix alerts:

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Soligenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.17. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.