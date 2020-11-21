FY2020 EPS Estimates for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Venus Concept in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million.

In other news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 76.9% in the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

