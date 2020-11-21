FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $11.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.44. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

HD stock opened at $269.81 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.68 and a 200-day moving average of $264.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

