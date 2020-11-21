FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) (CVE:MAI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) (CVE:MAI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) (CVE:MAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of MAI stock opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88.

Minera Alamos Inc. (MAI.V) Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

