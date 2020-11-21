FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Summit Industrial Income REIT Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

