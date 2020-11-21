GAN Limited Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) – B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAN in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:GAN opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GAN by 33.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 64,666 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,542.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 27.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 69,026 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 29.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

