Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.48% of Gartner worth $53,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Gartner by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,130 shares of company stock worth $8,594,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

