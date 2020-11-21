GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.64).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €29.01 ($34.13) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.03.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

