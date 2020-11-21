General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $7,697,128.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares in the company, valued at $58,675,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 708,043 shares of company stock worth $29,435,457. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

