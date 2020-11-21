Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Gentherm reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

THRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,643,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 997,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 381,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

