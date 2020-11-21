George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New $122.00 Price Target at CIBC

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of George Weston from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. George Weston has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

