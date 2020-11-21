Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $26.12 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

