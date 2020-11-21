Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GVDBF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $3,991.00 on Thursday. Givaudan has a one year low of $2,748.00 and a one year high of $4,481.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,230.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,959.63.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

