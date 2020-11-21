Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GVDNY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.80. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.88.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

