GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoodRx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GoodRx’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.89. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,466,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

