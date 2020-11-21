GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 12.6%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s stock price was up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 15,709,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 3,332,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $357,000.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

