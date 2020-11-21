GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of GDRX opened at $38.80 on Friday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

