Gordon J. Ceresino Sells 5,780 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FHI opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

