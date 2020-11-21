Graybug Vision, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.56) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Graybug Vision in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.56) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.65) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96).

GRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

GRAY opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

In related news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,535,000.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

