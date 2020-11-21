Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,065 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

