GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.73 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

