GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

