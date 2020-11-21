Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Position Raised by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

HLNE opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

