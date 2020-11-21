Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.83 ($113.92).

ETR SIX2 opened at €91.60 ($107.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.43. Sixt SE has a 52 week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52 week high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

