Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TEG. Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

ETR:TEG opened at €24.74 ($29.11) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €26.08 and a 200 day moving average of €23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1-year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.