H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.